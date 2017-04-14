Lowering the flood defence at Clontarf

Sir, – Olivia Kelly’s article (“Motorists to get better views by lowering of Clontarf wall”, Home News, April 11th) failed to mention the significance of the motorists’ view of the sea.

The Dublin Bay Biosphere Reserve 2015 (former North Bull Island 1981) is unique in that it is the only biosphere reserve in the world which includes within its area a capital city.

Dublin Bay Biosphere Reserve is one of only two Unesco reserves in Ireland, the other one being in Killarney. A biosphere reserve is an ecosystem with plants and animals of unusual scientific and natural interest.

The visual amenity is a key part, offering some of the finest sand-dune systems in Ireland and home to wintering waterfowl. – Yours, etc,

ANGELA O DOHERTY,

Clontarf, Dublin 3.