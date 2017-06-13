Lough Derg and leadership

Sir, – I have just returned from a three-day pilgrimage to the island of Lough Derg, Co Donegal.

Lack of sleep, food and shoes, together with a variety of knock-on physical consequences, made it a tough gig for the mixed bag of pilgrims on the island. Some, like myself, of a younger and less religious profile, were put to shame by the elder and mainly female cohort who demonstrated grit and mental strength.

It got me thinking that Leo might do well to send his “wannabee” ministers on the Lough Derg experience to assess the presence of these old-school but always in-demand leadership skills. I would have a lot of faith in such a cabinet. – Yours, etc,

GRACE GUY,

Dublin 6.