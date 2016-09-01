Sir, – Your editorial (“Losing our past in budget cuts”, August 30th) gives much-needed encouragement to all who work to protect Ireland’s heritage. They have been largely silent throughout the years of the recession. Who could argue for heritage in the context of cuts to essential services such as health and education?

I believe now is the time to change our approach to our heritage and, as President Michael D Higgins said, empower “local communities to use heritage to improve their sense of wellbeing and quality of life”, by giving heritage the tangible financial support it deserves. – Yours, etc,

MARY HANNA,

Chairwoman,

Irish Landmark Trust,

11 Parnell Square,

Dublin 1.