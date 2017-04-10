Live cattle exports

Sir, – I commend your newspaper for raising public awareness in your article “Irish cattle slaughtered in conditions ‘breaching EU law’” (April 1st). We have the power to bring these sentient creatures into existence, therefore we hold responsibility for their wellbeing. We must stop exporting our cattle into brutal treatment that apparently contravenes EU regulations. Otherwise, we must ask ourselves, as a nation, at what price does our compassion run out? – Yours, etc,

SYLVIA ROWE,

Dublin 18.