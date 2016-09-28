Live broadcasting and backdrops

Sir, – I fully agree with Philip O’Reilly’s criticism of RTÉ having correspondents broadcasting live outside courthouses, Garda stations or government buildings on news bulletins (September 24th). The facts are not enhanced one bit by these misguided attempts to add urgency to the news items. All one gets are young people making faces or waving at the camera behind the correspondent’s back outside a courthouse or the sound of a truck or bus passing by, drowning out the voice of the reporter.

RTÉ should keep their reporters in studios in those instances. Money would be saved, and the reporters would be grateful. – Yours, etc,

PAUL SODEN,

Santry,

Dublin 9.