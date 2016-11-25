Litter threat to coastline

Sir, – Further to “Litter greater threat than pollution to coast” (November 25th), a simple solution to reduce the problem would be to introduce more bins along our beaches and increase the frequency with which they are emptied. Bull Island, a 5km stretch of beach in Co Dublin, has approximately five refuse bins, and these can be full for days without collection. Burrow Beach has a 3km stretch with approximately three bins. – Yours, etc,

NIGEL TIERNEY,

Sutton, Dublin 13.

Sir, – Without getting too much into semantics, isn’t litter also a form of pollution? – Yours, etc,

PATRICIA O’RIORDAN,

Dublin 8.