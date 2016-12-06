Lime cordial v fizzy drinks

Sir, – Am I missing something? In Eunice Power’s introduction to her lime cordial recipe (Magazine, December 3rd) she uses the word “hate” towards fizzy drinks.

I can agree with her there. In her next sentence she mentions “tooth decay” and yet in her recipe the ingredients are 500g of caster sugar to 1,000ml (1lt) of water and the juice of 10 limes and 2tsp of citric acid. This is as near to a 1:2 ratio of sugar to water as possible. No avoidance of tooth decay here even allowing for dilution!

– Yours, etc,

LIAM CLARKE

Ballinteer,

Dublin 16.