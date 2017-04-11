Lighting up time at the Agsi conference?

A chara, – I read with interest the outlandish and ill-informed proposals at the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (Agsi) conference (Home News, April 10th). If all pedestrians were legally obliged to wear hi-vis clothing, then by extension all cars should be luminous. If all cyclists were legally obliged to wear a helmet, then by extension so should all drivers.

Perhaps the Agsi should spend its time investigating why one million breath tests were falsified and what methods they can employ, as front-line leaders, to salvage the trust that Irish citizens implicitly have for An Garda Síochána that has unfortunately been tarnished. – Is mise,

GARETH CLIFFORD,

Stillorgan,

Co Dublin.