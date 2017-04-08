Liffey Cycle Route and motorists

Sir, – In opposing the Liffey Cycle Route, Dublin’s Lord Mayor Brendan Carr states that “you can’t just keep shutting the roads off to motorists” (News, April 6th). I would challenge Mr Carr to name a single road in Dublin – just one – that has been closed to private cars in favour of cycling. I would further challenge him, and any other opponents to the Liffey Cycle Route, to cycle the Liffey Quays on a weekday morning and then try to convince anyone that a safe cycle route is not urgently required. – Yours, etc,

KIERAN RYAN,

Drumcondra,

Dublin 3.