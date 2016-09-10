‘Lifestyle coeliacs’

Sir, – Áine McCabe is undoubtedly correct to highlight the advantages to coeliacs of there being a growing community of people who choose to abstain from gluten (September 8th). However, is it not unfortunate that the boundless free market has forced people with a chronic condition into a reluctant alliance with and dependence on the proponents of fad diets? Must they forever rely on “health zealots” to satisfy basic nutritional requirements affordably and palatably?

One can only hope that there is room for a “coeliac subsidy” among that elusive €13 billion. – Yours, etc,

CHRISTOPHER

McMAHON,

Castleknock,

Dublin 15.