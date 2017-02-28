Life expectancy and dementia

Sir, – Your leading article (February 27th) on life expectancy emphasises the simple measures, such as diet, child healthcare, blood pressure control, etc, that an individual or state can implement to live a longer life.

However, no discussion on life expectancy is complete without mentioning the issue of dementia, a complication of ageing that is currently epidemic and is increasing in incidence. Until we conquer dementia, it is a moot point whether further improvements in life expectancy above current levels are worth chasing. – Yours, etc,

DR TOM O’ROURKE,

Gorey,

Co Wexford.