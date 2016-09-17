Sir, – It’s interesting to note recent missives from the conservative religious right complaining of liberal bias in the media, including one from Rev Patrick G Burke (September 16th). Rev Burke’s letter is, as ever, the same message we hear from all right-wing conservatives when their ideas are roundly rejected, that the game must be rigged due to media bias! – Yours, etc,

ALAN DONEGAN,

Termonfeckin,

Co Louth.

Sir, – Recent discussions concerning the supposed liberal bias in the media are inherently flawed. Contextually, many issues which would be considered “liberal” are normative in Irish society, partially due to our collective sense of social justice and altruism. Widely accepted positions, such as demands for a well-resourced public health service, drastically increased levels of social housing, and for Ireland to accommodate its fair share of refugees, are all liberal.

A simplified liberal-conservative dichotomy is ultimately an unhelpful measure. We, individually and collectively, have a variety of nuanced perspectives on social and political issue.

Even on the most contentious of topics, abortion, most people occupy a viewpoint that has both pro-life and pro-choice characteristics.

To reduce our positions to a liberal-conservative divide lessens public discourse, lessens our engagement with these issues, and, ultimately, lessens us. – Yours, etc,

Dr RICHARD SCRIVEN,

Ballinlough, Cork.

Sir, – Patrick G Burke wonders if there’s a liberal bias in the media. It led me to wonder if there’s a Patrick G Burke bias in the letters page? – Yours, etc,

RICHARD MORTON,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.