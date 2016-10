Sir, – Philip Lough (October 14th) suggests that letters from politicians should be banned from the letters page. This is clearly a step too far, impinging upon their basic rights as citizens. Perhaps prohibiting letters that are horribly self-serving or just plain nonsensical would not offend democratic principles and would achieve the letter-writer’s stated objective. – Yours, etc,

RONAN McDERMOTT,

Rathgar,

Dublin 6.