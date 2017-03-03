Lessons from mix-up at Oscars

A chara, – PwC’s decision to punish Martha Ruiz and Brian Cullinan for the Oscar envelope error is suspect. Surely a better way to ensure this error is not repeated is to ensure that Ms Ruiz and Mr Cullinan manage the PwC Oscar process for the next five years. I know of no other two people on the planet who will work to ensure this mistake never happens again. Blame is always easy, but improvement is difficult. – Is mise,

DERMOT O’ROURKE,

Lucan,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – The people being blamed for the Oscars blunder have been told they will never attend another Oscars ceremony. Every cloud? – Yours, etc,

EUGENE TANNAM,

Firhouse, Dublin 24.

Sir, – As a root-cause analysis will soon be undertaken at PwC, perhaps the time has come for society to ask itself, but who shall audit the auditors? – Yours, etc,

BRIAN O’BRIEN,

Belgooly,

Co Cork.