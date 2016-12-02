Lessons from Italy’s referendum

Sir, – Further to your editorial “Italy’s referendum – The unravelling consensus” (November 30th), naturally populists are against constitutional reforms in Italy. The simplistic politics of the Five Star Movement draws strength from a gridlocked political system that cannot deliver reform.

Having two legislative chambers with equal powers has caused political deadlock in Italy and the US. The people’s voice is heard in the first chamber only to be frustrated by “the people’s other voice” in the second. We should be very cautious about creating that system here with a directly elected Seanad. – Yours, etc,

GAV ROCHE,

Ballina,

Co Mayo.