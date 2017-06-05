Leo Varadkar’s victory

Sir, – Thank you for republishing “Letters from Leo : Varadkar gets it off his chest” (Online, June 3rd).

I was particularly struck by his protest of exactly 15 years ago (June 3rd, 2002) against “the old undemocratic system” for electing Fine Gael’s leader.

At that time, primacy was apparently given to 31 TDs and 14 “unelectables” from the Senate.

The numbers have changed, but the “mauling at the polls” has recurred, and the system is evidently still undemocratic – as Simon Coveney’s supporters know to their cost. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL DRURY,

Brussels.

Sir, –Your publication of letters from Leo Varadkar over the years provided a useful insight into what kind of taoiseach he might be.

It would have been handy if you published them before the election instead of after. – Yours, etc,

KATIE HARRINGTON,

Dublin 7

Sir,– Writing on the letters page of your esteemed publication on January 12th, 2009, a certain young TD called Leo Varadkar stated: “There will be no global recession. The Minister for Finance really needs to understand this.”

Given his recent elevation to the leadership of Fine Gael, and the expectation he will shortly become our Taoiseach, would he be so good as to share his predictions for the next few years? The world wants to know.

As a sometime fellow correspondent to the letters page of The Irish Times, I predict a great future for him. – Yours, etc,

FRANK SCHNITTGER,

Blessington,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – Pat Leahy (June 3rd) writes that, at 38, Leo Varadkar will presumably become our youngest taoiseach later this month. A great achievement but, as we Leaving Certificate history students know, in January 1922, aged only 31, Michael Collins became chairman of the Provisional Government of the Irish Free State (effectively the taoiseach of the day). – Yours, etc,

XAVIÈRE ALTZINGER,

Dundrum,

Dublin 14.

Sir, – Last week 11,119 members of the Fine Gael party (including 296 elected representatives) voted for a new party leader. Simon Coveney received 7,173 votes and Leo Varadkar received 3,946 votes (35.5 per cent) from the members.

Seemingly, Mr Varadkar then won.

Perhaps Fine Gael should think twice when lecturing other political parties and groups on democracy. – Yours, etc,

GERALD FLYNN,

Ranelagh,

Dublin 6.