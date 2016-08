Sir, – We are in the happy position of having our Irish Times delivered each morning. This morning when I opened it, a veritable cascade of leaflets floated from the pages down to the floor. While I realise this is a first-world irritant, I ask myself do I need two Sky Atlantic pamphlets and no less than five identical KBC mortgage leaflets? – Yours, etc,

NORA SCOTT,

Churchtown,

Dublin 14.