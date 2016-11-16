Language tests and taxi drivers

Sir, – Your article “Knowledge test for taxi drivers under review” (November 14th) begins with the question, “Should those applying for a taxi licence here undergo an English language test?” They certainly should. In my experience, a significant minority of taxi drivers, including many Irish-born drivers, struggle to grasp even the most elementary phrases in the English language, in particular the phrase “2004 smoking ban”. – Yours, etc,

RONAN SCANLAN

Leopardstown,

Dublin 18.

Sir, – Regarding the issue of the mooted English language test for taxi drivers, I think that the taxi drivers themselves are already aware of communication difficulties, as they follow every statement with the question, “You know what I mean?” – Yours, etc,

GARRY BURY,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – As anyone who has had the misfortune of sharing a taxi home from the pub with someone “worse for the wear” will know, it’s the passengers who need language lessons.– Yours, etc,

M O’TOOLE,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.