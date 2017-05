Sir, – Cian Carlin (May 25th) invites me to list the policies in the Labour manifesto I find most objectionable. What I find objectionable is having to listen to Labour leaders squirm their way out of condemning the atrocity in Manchester when they were so loath to engage in “the politics of condemnation” when the IRA were hell-bent on bombing us all into a united Ireland, with scant regard for democratic processes. – Yours, etc,

PADDY McEVOY,

March,

Cambridgeshire.