Kenny’s invitation to Trump

Sir, – When the Irish invite one to visit, the invitation is usually warm and genuine, and I expect that traditional Irish hospitality will prevail even for President Trump. However, there is one aspect of Irish hospitality that I hope will be denied to Mr Trump. It is the ritual photoshoot of the visiting politician or dignitary being brought to a pub and presented with our embarrassing national emblem, a pint of stout. – Yours, etc,

SEAN O’SULLIVAN,

Crossabeg,

Co Wexford.