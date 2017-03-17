Junior Cert drive to extend English exam by 30 minutes

Sir, – Congratulations to Tara O’Sullivan (Education, March 15th) and her 8,000 fellow 15-year-olds who deserve all the support they can get in their laudable petition to have the forthcoming English Junior Cert examination extended by 30 minutes to give them some chance of demonstrating their fluency in English language.

At a recent parents’ association meeting, where I echoed the concerns of my own 15-year-old, I was pleased to hear that the National Parents’ Council has taken up this particular cause.

Let us hope that the relevant Department of Education authorities, which seem so anxious to promote Student Voice, will listen to Tara’s well-supported campaign. – Yours, etc,

ALAN WHELAN,

Killarney,

Co Kerry.