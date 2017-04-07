Sir, – In support of Vincent Murphy’s call (April 5th) for specific judicial training, in France, for example, they have a specific postgraduate training institution, the École nationale de la magistrature, which prospective judges must attend.

While in France judges do not go into private practice as a requirement to be appointed to the bench, I do think such practical experience is vital in our, admittedly very different, legal system.

Nonetheless, there is much to be said for specialised training in an institution of some kind. – Yours, etc,

ALAN EUSTACE,

Marino,

Dublin 9.