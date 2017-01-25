Judgment on Brexit

Sir, – The British supreme court has given the Conservative Party a lifeline. The Tories must now decide between being the ones who sacrifice the United Kingdom in order to save themselves or be the rebels who disobeyed orders in order to save the United Kingdom. – Yours, etc,

JONATHAN CUMMINS,

Munich.

Sir, – Now that the British supreme court in London has decided that parliament is primary and that the enactment of the outcome of the Brexit referendum requires parliamentary approval, could and should Sinn Féin not immediately review its policy of abstensionism so that it can make a meaningful, effective and above all by its votes, a practical contribution to the issue of Brexit? Issues such as Brexit surely illustrate that the continued policy of abstentionism post-Belfast Agreement is an exercise in futility? – Yours, etc,

TONY TAAFFE,

Dublin 15.

Sir, – Presumably Theresa May will now take the Brexit case to the European Court of Justice!– Yours, etc,

SEAN LEAHY,

Bray, Co Wicklow.