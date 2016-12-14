Judges, gowns and wigs

Sir, – Ronan Neill (December 10th) extols the simple costume of the UK supreme court judges, but he misses some important facts.

The simplicity of dress Mr Neill notes in the UK supreme court is exceptional. Even after reforms introduced recently, lower court judges in the UK still don fairly elaborate robes. For example, English circuit court judges continue to wear violet robes with bands, red sash, collarettes, and wig.

Moreover, it is worth recording that judges on the UK supreme court are continuing a tradition of great pedigree. They are heirs of the law lords, or appellate committee of the House of Lords, who in fact never sat berobed, but always in ordinary business attire.

Mr Neill is quite wrong to call Irish judicial dress “intimidating”. On the contrary, the applicable rule (from 1986) mandates a black vest and coat, and black poplin gown.

Furthermore, since 2011 Irish judges are no longer required to wear horsehair wigs, and many have abandoned them.

Finally, Mr Neill should be aware that the UK supreme court judges do in fact wear robes. On ceremonial occasions, they wear handcrafted black brocade gowns with gold embroidery. Google them – they’re quite “intimidating”! – Yours, etc,

Dr SEÁN

ALEXANDER SMITH,

Sandyford,

Dublin 18.