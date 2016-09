A chara, – Regarding the article “How to pick the fastest queue at the supermarket” (September 8th), I have always found that the only way to affect the speed of lines at the checkout is to leave one to join another. The one left will then invariably move at a far brisker pace, even as the one joined slows to a crawl. – Is mise,

Rev PATRICK G BURKE,

Castlecomer,

Co Kilkenny.