Jogging or running?

A chara,– In Conor Pope’s entertaining article on fads we should all be mortified by (June 5th), he remarks that there is no difference between running and jogging. I disagree. Jogging is what you do when you are running on your own and nobody is watching; running is what you do when you run with others and someone is watching. Is it for this reason that the Olympic Games only include runners but never joggers. A 10km jog does not sound as exiting as a 10km race. – Is mise,

DERMOT O’ROURKE,

Lucan,

Co Dublin.