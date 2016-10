Sir, – Does the reappointment of Joe Schmidt as Ireland head coach (“Joe Schmidt staying until after World Cup”, October 24th) condemn us to three more years of turgid, attritional rugby?

Can we not follow Connacht’s enlightened, off-loading, free-flowing approach? Should the IRFU have spoken to Pat Lam?

This is a missed opportunity which may take us years to recover from.

– Yours, etc,

JOHN NAUGHTON

Leopardstown

Dublin 18.