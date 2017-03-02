Jeremy Corbyn and byelection woes

Sir, – Much has been made of Jeremy Corbyn’s opposition to nuclear energy playing a major part in the loss of the former Labour held seat of Copeland near Sellafield to the Tories.

However, Sellafield is not a nuclear power plant; it is a nuclear fuel reprocessing and decommissioning site, which means that if Jeremy Corbyn won an election tomorrow and immediately began the structured decommissioning of every UK nuclear power station, Sellafield workers could be confident of gainful employment for at least the next century.

I sincerely hope that the workers at Sellafield are more knowledgeable of their job description than some of the political commentators in the British media. – Yours, etc,

CIAN CARLIN,

London.