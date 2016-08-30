James Reilly’s ‘big house’

Sir, – For those of us who wondered how did Dr James Reilly sleep at night when he was minister for health at a time when our health service was so woefully and devastatingly inept, the question was answered in your newspaper (“Dr James Reilly on why he is selling his ‘big house’ in the country”, August 27th). He slept exceptionally well on a deep feather mattress in a “royal, carved-oak, sleigh bed made for King George IV’s visit to Ireland” in a 13-bedroom, 1,393sq m (15,000sq ft) Georgian mansion. And how did he relieve the stresses of his day? Chopping logs on his 82-acre estate. – Yours, etc,

EIMEAR MORHAN,

Drumcondra,

Dublin 9.