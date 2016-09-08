It takes all sorts

Sir, – There has been recent debate in these columns about the suitability or otherwise of certain personality types to be doctors. In four decades of medical practice, I have heard colleagues being described along a wide and varying spectrum as bastards, bitches, psychopaths, thugs and bullies through to gentlemen, ladies, dotes, darlings, saints and martyrs. Surely proof in itself that there is a place for all sorts in medicine? – Yours, etc,

Dr CHARLES DALY,

Abbeyside,

Dungarvan, Co Waterford.