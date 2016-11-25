Istanbul Convention on domestic violence

A chara, – As someone who read the Istanbul Convention some time ago and has called for Ireland to fully ratify it, I was rather surprised to read Andy Hinds’s comments to the effect that it would have a detrimental effect on men’s rights (“Domestic violence convention would make men ‘second-class citizens’”, November 19th). So I read it again.

On second reading, the Istanbul Convention’s careful language has not changed.

It still distinguishes violence against women and domestic violence as different, but related, social ills.

It still very clearly condemns violence against people of any gender, while recognising the structural and systemic problem of gender-based violence that disproportionately targets women.

It still does not call for acts not already in breach of common criminal and moral codes to be criminalised, but it does call for such crimes to be taken more seriously and for victims to receive greater support.

I share Mr Hinds’s concerns for male victims of violence, domestic or otherwise. However, men – as with women – are more protected from violence in a society that takes violence seriously and is committed to action against it.

Thus, fully ratifying the Istanbul Convention will increase men’s safety from violence, not reduce it. – Is mise,

LUKE FIELD,

Drumcondra,

Dublin 9.