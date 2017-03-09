Is your smart TV listening?

Sir, – Recent reports of intelligence agencies monitoring behaviour by hacking into domestic devices, including televisions, illustrate the truly Orwellian nature of the world we are entering. I am reminded of 1984 where “the telescreen received and transmitted simultaneously. Any sound Winston made . . . would be picked up by it. There was of course no way of knowing whether you were being watched at any given moment”. Perhaps, if there is hope, it lies with the Trump voters? – Yours, etc,

BRIAN O’BRIEN,

Belgooly, Co Cork.

Sir, – Wikileaks has revealed the massive extent of uncontrolled CIA spying on citizens, with its ability to activate mobile phones and other devices to monitor people’s lives. Interestingly, it emerged that it also has the ability to hack people and organisations and leave “digital fingerprints” that mimic the cyber-signature of known criminal hackers. Like the Russians? I don’t see Donald Trump’s allegations of snooping as far-fetched at all. – Yours, etc,

BRENDAN McCARTHY,

Ennis, Co Clare.