Is there really a liberal elite?

Sir , – Brendan Milligan refers to the “liberal elite” in his letter (May 11th). Have we not had a consistent run of conservative governments since the foundation of the State? Are an usual number boards and public bodies not controlled by conservative forces such as the church or big business? Are there not a small group of our citizens who control a sizeable portion of our economy? If anything we have a “conservative elite”!

Liberals in Ireland, as elsewhere, are not the elite. They are under attack as are their values – education, rights, respect and ethics. – Yours, etc,

SHANE BERGIN,

Ballsbridge, Dublin 4.