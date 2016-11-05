Is talking ‘tyranny’ in abortion debate?

Sir, – Paul Cullen (Health & Family, November 1st) believes that “an intense focus on personal stories” is an unfortunate tactic of the Repeal the 8th Campaign.

The problem with Ireland until recently is that there was no public space in which such stories could be told, hence the appalling litany of sexual abuse by the Catholic Church and within families and hence the fiction in 1983 that the Eighth Amendment made Ireland “safe from abortion”.

We need more, not less, such stories, regardless of what conservatives, and closet conservatives, think.

– Yours, etc,

CLARE O’HALLORAN

Montenotte,

Cork.