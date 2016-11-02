Is it ‘kick the Prods’ month in ‘The Irish Times’

Sir, – On reading the piece (“Rectors reject portrayal of Protestantism as ‘watered down Catholicism’”, October 26th) on Brendan O’Connor’s Cutting Edge programme on RTÉ, a pattern has emerged.

In recent weeks there have been articles and references to Protestants in this newspaper as being “other/different” (eg “Protestants wear underpants and eat cornflakes, Catholics do neither”) – all generally negative.

Today there is another, rather backhanded piece, headlined “Are Protestants closer to the ideal of model citizen than are Catholics?”(October 31st).

In the TV programme, as reported, Mr O’Connor and most of his panel showed themselves to have bigoted views which were typical of 1950s or 1960s Ireland. I know of someone who, as a primary school child in the 1960s, was told by a Christian Brother that his (Protestant) father had “no religion”. His (Roman Catholic) mother complained to the school but to no avail.

This idea seems to be perpetuated by Mr O’Connor and his kind and is grossly offensive to members of the Church of Ireland, of which I am one. Perhaps Mr O’Connor was educated by Christian Brothers who indoctrinated him with such bigotry.

As Protestants worship the same God as Roman Catholics, it is insulting – and inaccurate – to suggest that Protestants are atheists, as stated by a panel member.

Ironically, 2017 will be the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation in Germany but perhaps Mr O’Connor and his panel have not heard of Martin Luther or the Reformation.

Why does this newspaper pander to a loudmouthed television presenter who seems to be hellbent on causing offence to a minority faith just to get good ratings?

Ireland is still not inclusive when it comes to “otherness”, and I wonder would this presenter dare to do the same to the Jewish/Hindu/Muslim community? Very doubtful, I think, so why not kick the Prods for some cheap laughs?

– Yours, etc,

KAREN JOHNSTON

Twickenham, UK