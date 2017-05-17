Irony alert

Sir, – I have come to rely on The Irish Times for my daily top-up of anti-Catholic Church sentiments. To my astonishment, in the issue of May 12th I have been unable to find a single such reference. This I regard as a lamentable departure from the standards that I have come to expect from your paper in recent times.

However, in a spirit of tolerance I am assuming that this missed opportunity was a rare oversight and that in future issues the above sentiments will be religiously adhered to. – Yours, etc,

HUGH O’NEILL,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.