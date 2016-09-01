Sir, – Your article “Perils of Irish workers living illegally in Australia” (August 29th) correctly points out the penalties for being an illegal immigrant in Australia. Australia has an entitlement to have rules governing its immigration, and these rules apply equally to people of all origins, whether Syrian, Afghan or Irish.

Some believe that that somehow Irish people should be immune to sanction when discovered to be illegal. Historic immigration of Irish people into Australia does not confer any special privilege on Irish people today. Equally Australians do not receive any special treatment when visiting or working in Ireland. – Yours, etc,

BRUCE MITCHELL,

Sydney, Australia.