Irish Water allowance signals underlying health problem

A chara, – Conor Pope reports (Home News, April 10th) that in addition to bonus payments accruing, senior staff in Irish Water have had generous allowances including payments towards private health insurance.

Irish Water, as the newest public utility suffers from a lack of public confidence, with concerns escalating regarding the ability of the utility to successfully manage the provision of an essential public service.

Surely by paying for private health insurance for its staff, this is a tacit admission by the relevant minister that the public health service is incapable of providing an adequate service for these beleaguered public servants.

Surely a damning indictment of confidence in the policies of government and senior public servants, and a further insult to the confidence and morale of overworked front-line health service workers. – Is mise,

Dr HUGH SKÓRD MICHEL,

Dublin 3.