Irish votes from abroad

Sir, – Regardless of the merits (or otherwise) of extending the presidential vote to Irish citizens outside the State, surely the continued disenfranchisement of resident Irish citizens is a more pressing issue?

It is now almost three-and-a-half years since the electorate voted to retain the Seanad. Where is the reform we were promised? – Yours, etc,

WENDY LYON,

Dublin 7.

Sir, – Rev Jonathan Mayhew first coined the phrase “No Taxation Without Representation” in 1750. With regard to Enda Kenny’s latest political flight of fancy (“Referendum to give diaspora right to vote”, March 13th) may I invert this phrase to read: “No representation without taxation”?

Voting rights should be given to those who contribute directly to this nation’s economy and society.

Indeed, there is a far stronger case for extending voting rights to citizens of foreign nations who live, work and pay their taxes in Ireland than to those far-flung “wild geese” paying their taxes for the upkeep of other jurisdictions. – Yours, etc,

JOHN NAUGHTON

Leopardstown,

Dublin 18.

Sir, – If Irish people living in the United States are allowed to vote in Irish elections/referendums, how long before we vote to leave the EU and introduce the death penalty? – Yours, etc,

EUGENE TANNAM,

Firhouse,

Dublin 24.

Sir, – In the US on Sunday, An Taoiseach announced the proposal to extend the vote in presidential elections to the diaspora.

When he will visit President Trump on Thursday, what will Enda Kenny say when the president thanks him for arranging the identification and location of all the “undocumented” by issuing ballot papers to them?

Or am I missing something? – Yours, etc,

DENIS CREMINS,

Dublin 8.

Sir, – There is no justifiable logic in prioritising a referendum on voting rights abroad ahead of granting every Irish citizen a vote in Seanad elections, a truly reforming act which does not require a referendum. – Yours, etc,

DANIEL GRIFFIN,

Dunboyne,

Co Meath.