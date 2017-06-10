Irish neutrality in time of war

Sir, – For the generations born in Ireland since the end of the second World War, it is understandably difficult for them to envisage the state of public opinion on the issue of our neutrality during that war. In recent times there has been much comment, mostly of a critical nature, on the morality of our policy of neutrality. There are some who even regard Ireland’s stance as not so much neutral but pro-German. Beairtle Ó Conghaile (May 27th) claims “we took a disgraceful decision during the second World War to stay neutral while Hitler slaughtered millions”. To draw definitive conclusions on the second World War from the perspective of the 21st century is to read history backwards.

During the war years, the fallout from partition following the Anglo-Irish conflict was still vivid in the public mind, seeing as how it was just 17 years since the guns of the Civil War had fallen silent and for both sides in the bitter internecine bloodbath the British were still the common enemy.

The decision of Dáil Éireann to remain neutral in all probability avoided an outbreak of a second civil conflict here. Critics ignore the fact that all political parties in the Dáil, along with public opinion outside, favoured the policy of neutrality. Indeed just one TD, James Dillon, voiced disapproval. Even those Dáil members who were strong supporters of the Allied cause, and there were many, voted to remain neutral. Furthermore, proposals from Churchill in 1940 for the offer of a united Ireland as a quid pro quo for Irish entry into the war were rejected by de Valera. Our sovereignty and independence were not for sale.

Despite our position as a neutral state, Ireland did not introduce a prohibition on her citizens opting for foreign enlistment before or during the war.

Furthermore, those who had a conscientious objection to our neutrality or those who did not wish to be left out of the fight for liberty had options open to them.– Yours, etc,

TOM COOPER,

