Irish institutions and ‘royal’ prefixes

Sir, – Rising to the polemics of Marion McEnroy-Higgins’s online article “Why do Irish institutions still call themselves ‘royal’?” (September 26th), there are a number of points I would like to make on behalf of my own institution, the Royal Hibernian Academy (RHA).

The RHA is constituted as a chartered body. This is recognised in law as an entity that can act similarly to an incorporated company.

In 1940, under the Adaptation of Charter Act (Statutory Rules and Orders, No 331) the then-taoiseach, Éamon de Valera, signed into law the transfer of powers cited in the RHA’s charter from the lord lieutenant to the taoiseach and the government of Ireland.

Our charter gives us an all-island responsibility, which means, like the IRFU, we can draw our team members from both jurisdictions.

Your columnist asks should tradition trump adaptation? The vibrancy of the RHA – its relevance to artists at all stages of their career and its ever increasing public attendance – clearly displays that the acceptance of the complexity of its history is itself a successful adaptation. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL O’DEA,

President,

Royal Hibernian Academy,

Dublin 2.