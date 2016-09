Sir, – In response to Marion McEnroy-Higgins’s online article “Why do Irish institutions still call themselves ‘royal’?” (Heritage, September 26th), the proud people of the royal and ancient county of Meath will always maintain their regal status in honour of our proud tradition as the true seat of royal power in Ireland, Tara. – Yours, etc,

ALLEN CONLAN,

Navan,

Co Meath.