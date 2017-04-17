Irish-America’s role in carnage and peace

Sir, – I had to read a second time Niall O’Dowd’s assertion that there would be no “peace process” without Irish America, to check that I’d read it right (“Irish America is facing an unnecessary death”, Opinion, April 10th).

Who is he trying to kid? Had he said that millions of dollars donated by sentimental “patriots” had kept the carnage going for decades, he would have been closer to the truth.

He is right about one thing, however: the “green fantasy train”.

What he doesn’t seem to realise is that he, and others like him have driven that train for a very long time. – Yours, etc,

PADDY McEVOY,

March, Cambridgeshire,

England.