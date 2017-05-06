Ireland, Saudi Arabia and women’s rights

Sir, – Edward Horgan (May 5th) correctly points out that there are 193 UN member states. However, only 45 per cent of these states are fully fledged democracies. Saudi Arabia is the leading member of the 56 UN members that form the Organisation of the Islamic Conference (OIC). When it suits its purposes, Saudi Arabia can “deliver” the votes of the OIC and those of its allies in the old non-aligned movement. Its great wealth also allows it to influence the votes of such paragons of human rights as France, the UK and, as we have seen this week, Ireland. This explains why the tiny Jewish state of Israel is a regular target of UN criticism while Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Iran are not. It also explains the silence of the UN General Assembly on the abuse of women and religious minorities under Sharia law. Until the media properly reports what really happens at the UN, nothing will ever change. – Yours, etc,

KARL MARTIN,

Bayside, Dublin 13.

Sir, – Some years ago, on the death of the last Saudi ruler, our government ordered that the Irish national flag be lowered to half-mast on all government buildings as a matter of respect, so why should we now be surprised that the current Government would vote to admit Saudi Arabia to a UN council for women’s affairs? Perhaps Minister for Foreign Affairs Charles Flanagan could spare a few moments to explain these policy matters to us? – Yours, etc,

JAMES NEILL,

Limerick.

Sir, – When the Irish Government votes in the name of the Irish people at the United Nations, what possible reason can be advanced for refusing to disclose the vote? It is time for that wall of secrecy to be pulled down. – Yours, etc,

DOROTHY BARRY

Glasnevin,

Dublin 9.

Sir, – The election of Saudi Arabia to the UN Commission on the Status of Women may be the best thing that happened to women’s rights worldwide. Can we not now refer Saudi Arabia to the UN commission with a fresh violation week after week after week? – Yours, etc,

MALCOLM

ROSS-MacDONALD,

Birr, Co Offaly.

Sir, – I have noted the rash of condemnation of Charles Flanagan by those self-righteous, hypocritical, indignant politicians wishing to polish their liberal credentials. They are supposed to be working for the benefit of the whole country. They are not considering the whole question in relation to the country, the potential loss of export markets, particularly agriculture, which will have an effect on the jobs. They have no plans to create alternative markets and hence jobs. If they really believed what they are saying, they would refuse to buy or use any products produced by oil so that they could be sure they were not supporting the Saudi economy.

There is the usual disconnect, in the country, about such subjects; complain but don’t consider how you personally are contributing to the problem.

I look forward to seeing all of the people complaining about this by ditching their cars and either walking or cycling, or by using non-oil produced products. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL LENNON,

Dublin 15.