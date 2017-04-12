Ireland’s role in the arms industry

Sir, – Patrick Smyth (Opinion, April 8th) clarifies Enda Kenny’s position on neutrality when he writes, “Truth is, Ireland is not neutral merely unaligned”.

This might explain Ireland’s role in the death industry; with annual war exports, to the value of €2.3 billion, to nice peaceful countries such as Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Does this make me and Irish taxpayers complicit in the murder and devastation that we see nightly on our RTÉ? – Yours, etc,

MARGARETTA D’ARCY,

Galway.