Ireland and the UN Security Council

Sir, – In his article defending the decision to seek election to the UN Security Council (“Ireland should pursue UN Security Council seat”, Opinion & Analysis, April 14th), Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Charlie Flanagan does not state how much this exercise will cost the country in terms of money and diplomatic effort.

I questioned the wisdom of seeking election to the council during the vital years of Brexit negotiations (“Ireland’s UN Security Council seat campaign an exercise in vanity”, Opinion & Analysis, April 3rd) and pointed out that Mr Flanagan’s department had refused to answer my questions about the cost of a previous campaign in 2001.

Why the reticence? – Yours, etc,

WESLEY BOYD,

Mount Merrion,

Co Dublin.