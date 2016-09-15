Ireland and Britain – it’s complicated

A chara, – Fintan O’Toole writes, “I’m always reluctant to get into explanations like post-colonial angst – there has to be some kind of statute of limitations on blaming the Brits” (“Ireland is being held back by fear”, Opinion & Analysis, September 13th).

How would he explain British sovereignty over Northern Ireland? Is Northern Ireland part of his “Ireland”? – Is mise,

MALACHY SCOTT,

Belfast.

Sir, – If, as Hugh Linehan points out (“What have the British ever done for us? Quite a lot”, September 14th), we have no further use for the term “West Brit”, perhaps we might lend the concept to the Brexiters, who may in future want to slag off their compatriots who voted to Remain as being “Northern Europeans”. – Yours, etc,

MIKE SCOTT,

Ballybough,

Dublin 3.

A chara, – I find it interesting that Newton Emerson, from Northern Ireland, does not feel Irish in the slightest, particularly when he went to study at university in England (“I do not feel Irish in the slightest”, Opinion & Analysis, September 13th).

Having studied and worked in England for many years, it struck me as particularly surprising that English people appeared unable to distinguish between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland and generally regarded us all as “Irish”.

Might this be the time for your columnist to take out an Irish passport?

This would enable him to move freely about Europe in a post-Brexit era and would not offend against his sense of Britishness, as Europeans might well regard him as Irish in any event. – Is mise,

MICHEÁL Ó COILEÁIN,

Baile an Chollaigh,

Co Chorcaí.

Sir, – Is it not incongruous that an island off the vast Afro-Eurasian land mass should be described as “the mainland”? – Yours, etc,

SÉAMUS MARTIN,

Puisserguier

France,

THE Mainland.

Sir, – I have been living in Northern Ireland for the past decade with my wife, who was born in Co Tyrone, and my children, who were born in Co Derry.

My wife and children are entitled to British citizenship by birthright. My parents, at home in Co Cork, are also entitled to British citizenship as they were born before the formation of the Republic. As I was born in the Republic, I am not entitled to British citizenship and would have to apply. Currently, we all hold Irish passports.

Needless to say, we are all eagerly awaiting the outcomes of the Brexit negotiations to figure out who is a European citizen and who is not. I may end up having to apply to become British so that I can continue to live with full rights in Northern Ireland, while my UK-born wife and children can continue to view themselves as Irish, unless, of course, they visit the grandparents in Co Cork.

The situation is also frustrating for my Irish sister who lives in England with her Scottish husband. If they visit us, they both have access to health services, if required.

However, because my brother-in-law is British, when visiting my parents, he can only access emergency health services through his European citizenship. When he loses this, he will have to get his own health insurance to travel to the Republic with his Irish wife.

This is an example of one family that doesn’t want to hear about “Scottish independence”. – Yours, etc,

THOMAS O’BRIEN,

Dungannon,

Co Tyrone.