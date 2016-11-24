Ireland a pioneer of post-truth politics

Sir, – I don’t think Ireland is getting the credit for trailblazing the path to the post-truth society.

Ireland was the first country in which a fake news story spread over social media quite possibly affected a presidential election, and the first in which even when the story was proven to be false, the opponents merely changed tack, claiming that an ineffectual denial of the fake story was an admission of guilt.

If only those so appalled by the American post-truth society of 2016 had been as vexed about the Irish one of 2011. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN KELLY,

Athlone,

Co Westmeath.