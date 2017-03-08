A chara, – Today is International Women’s Day. There are lots of people in this world, both men and women, who are suffering abuse and discrimination due to their skin colour, race, religion, poverty, nationality, etc.

However, March 8th is the day when we particularly highlight the abuse and discrimination faced by women around the world simply because of their gender. They are denied access to education, forced into marriage, denied the right to work or to walk the streets without the permission or supervision of a man, denied the freedom to dress as they wish and feel the sun on their faces and the wind in their hair. They are subjected to sexual violence and rape as acts of war, but unfortunately also too often by their family members in their own homes.

Until this is no longer the case, we will continue to need an International Women’s Day. – Is mise,

KAY CHALMERS,

Douglas,

Cork.