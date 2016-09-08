Interfaith religious service

Sir, – Fergus Armstrong (“Let’s talk about God, whatever that means”, Rite & Reason, September 6th) suggests that in order to progress mutual understanding among people of religion, interfaith religious services be organised on a regular basis.

On September 20th at 7pm, St Patrick’s Cathedral, Dublin, will host an interfaith service to mark the UN International Day of Peace. The service is organised by the Dublin City Interfaith Forum, and everybody is welcome to attend. – Yours etc,

Dr EIMHIN WALSH,

Saint Patrick’s Cathedral,

Dublin 8.